DC reviews preparations for wheat purchase in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 27

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan chaired a meeting organised at the auditorium of the District Administrative Complex here today to review the preparations for wheat procurement in the rabi procurement season 2024-25 starting April 1. The DC issued directions to officials concerned and appointed SDM Gaurav Chauhan as the administrator of three mandis.

Sarwan directed the procurement agencies — Haryana Warehousing Corporation and HAFED — to ensure adequate number of gunny bags in mandis and the availability of two moisture meters at every mandi. He urged farmers to bring their crops to the markets after thoroughly drying them.

The DC also directed the Agriculture Department to update works related to farmers’ registration and bank accounts on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal to ensure timely payment to farmers. Sarwan instructed the procurement agencies to depute staff, establish control rooms and purchase wheat and mustard as per specifications and ensure timely lifting.

At the meeting, he also directed the secretary of the market committee to ensure the arrangement of proper toilets, cleanliness and drinking water for farmers.

The Haryana Warehousing Corporation and HAFED have also been tasked with ensuring the smooth lifting of crops at the mandis.

The DC said the procurement of wheat would begin on April 1, adding that the procurement of mustard had already begun. He said wheat crops would be procured in grain markets located at Raipur Rani, Barwala and Panchkula in the district.

The DC said wheat crop would be purchased at a minimum price of Rs 2,275 per quintal and mustard for minimum Rs 5,650 per quintal. He said a total of 34,231 MT of wheat and 1,235 MT of mustard were procured in Panchkula district during the previous season.

