DC reviews procurement of paddy in Banur mandi

Mohali, October 11

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain visited the Banur mandi today to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy.

While reviewing the ongoing procurement operations, she said that about 77,573 MTs of paddy has arrived in the markets of the district so far, out of which 76,091 MTs have been purchased by various procurement agencies. Also, 44,874 MTs of paddy has been lifted from the grain markets and direct benefit transfers of about Rs 162 crore to farmers’ bank accounts have been made.

Punjab Warehouse Corporation procured 10,733 MTs and 1410 MTs was procured by the FCI. Pungrain, Markfed and Punsup procured 28,357 MTs, 18,499 MTs and 17,092 MTs respectively.

Apart from the procurement process, the Deputy Commissioner informed that fertilizers are being supplied to the cooperative societies on a priority basis. A district level control room for availability of stubble management machinery can also be contacted by the farmers, by dialing 0172-2219505 and 0172-2219506, from 8 am to 8 pm.

