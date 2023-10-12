DC reviews procurement of paddy in Banur mandi

Mohali, October 11
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain visited the Banur mandi today to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy.
While reviewing the ongoing procurement operations, she said that about 77,573 MTs of paddy has arrived in the markets of the district so far, out of which 76,091 MTs have been purchased by various procurement agencies. Also, 44,874 MTs of paddy has been lifted from the grain markets and direct benefit transfers of about Rs 162 crore to farmers’ bank accounts have been made.
Punjab Warehouse Corporation procured 10,733 MTs and 1410 MTs was procured by the FCI. Pungrain, Markfed and Punsup procured 28,357 MTs, 18,499 MTs and 17,092 MTs respectively.
Apart from the procurement process, the Deputy Commissioner informed that fertilizers are being supplied to the cooperative societies on a priority basis. A district level control room for availability of stubble management machinery can also be contacted by the farmers, by dialing 0172-2219505 and 0172-2219506, from 8 am to 8 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...