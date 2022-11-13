DC: Submit plans to check Ghaggar contamination

Panchkula, November 12
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today directed officials concerned to submit plans to prevent the contamination of Ghaggar water due to untreated sewage and industrial waste.
Presiding over a meeting of officials of various departments, Kaushik ordered that all such places should be identified where untreated sewage or industrial waste entered the river.
He directed officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, the Municipal Corporation, the Public Health Engineering Department, the Municipal Council, Kalka, and the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to make an action plan for the disposal of liquid waste so as to prevent contamination of the river.
Kaushik took a strict cognizance of a complaint of dumping of solid and industrial waste along the Ghaggar at several places and ordered to stop it. He said the MC and the HSVP should pick up the waste and fence the area to prevent such acts. He also directed to explore the possibility of installing screens and mesh fencing to prevent people from throwing solid waste into the river from over the bridge. He said since the river water was used for irrigation and other purposes, it was necessary to take concrete steps to stop solid, liquid, industrial and other types of waste from entering the Ghaggar.
