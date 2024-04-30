DCP Kaushik distributes helmets among two-wheeler riders at Panchkula

Tribune NewsService

Panchkula, April 29

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik distributed helmets to two-wheeler riders in a bid to spread a message against violations of road rules today. The activity was organised as part of a road safety campaign along with the Rotary Club at Sectors 11 and 15.

The police department’s activity took place a day after youngsters openly flouted norms during a rally organised by the BJP at Sector 16 on Sunday. The DCP and other police officials were monitoring the traffic and security situation on the occasion.

DCP Himadri Kaushik said helmets should not be considered a burden. “It is our protective shield that ensures safety. Many people lose their lives in road accidents every day as they ride two-wheelers without helmets. Helmets are mandatory for the rider as well as the co-passenger. Only those people who wear a turban on the head are exempt,” she said.

The DCP said the police have issued a WhatsApp number (708-708-4433) for residents to report traffic rule violators and provide suggestions related to traffic.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula