 DDCA picks Nayyar as coach, UT assn unlikely to relieve him : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • DDCA picks Nayyar as coach, UT assn unlikely to relieve him

DDCA picks Nayyar as coach, UT assn unlikely to relieve him

DDCA picks Nayyar as coach, UT assn unlikely to relieve him

File photo Source: Twitter/Delhi_cricket)



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 20

Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) senior selector and former U-23 coach Rajeev Nayyar’s name on Sunday featured in a selection list of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) coaching panel. The local cricket association has, however, denied him permission to join the new assignment, some sources close to the matter have revealed.

Nayyar, of the most decorated representatives of the UTCA, reportedly held a meeting with some UT officials in this regard, but they refused to give him permission to join the DDCA. It is his contract with the UTCA that is getting in the way.

Despite attempts, no official word was received from the Union Territory Cricket Association authorities till the filing of this report.

In 2021, Nayyar replaced former Indian pacer VRV Singh as the head coach of the Chandigarh senior men’s team. Nayyar, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Himachal Pradesh, has played 96 first-class games. He was also the first batsman to score a century for Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. He has several national- and international-level records under his belt. He is also a recipient of Himachal Pradesh’s Parshuram Award. He had emerged as the first batsman from Himachal to score 952 runs in first-class cricket in 1999.

Jaswant appointed head coach by DDCA

Meanwhile, Chandigarh-based Jaswant Rai, who has played 70 first-class matches and has coached the Himachal Pradesh senior men’s and women’s teams, has been selected as the head coach of the u-19 team by the Delhi and District Cricket Association.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

2
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

3
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

4
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

5
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

6
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

7
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

8
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

9
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

10
Punjab

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...

Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in class

Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school

The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, UT tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Burail Jail goes green

Mohali slow on building rotaries at intersections

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers

Campaign against drugs launched