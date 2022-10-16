Deadline draws near, yet no action visible

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Even as the October-end deadline for removal of overhead cables and wires is drawing near, the menace is still prominent in most parts of the city.

Ram Darbar

It was noticed telecommunication/Internet or cable TV wires have not been removed in most parts of the city despite three-month time given to firms by the MC to get it done.

“Cables and wires tied to trees and electricity poles still exist most parts of the city. Cycle riders may get entangled in cables hanging low along tracks. In spite of three-month time given to the companies, no change is visible,” said a city-based activist and environmentalist, Likhmaram Budania.

SECTOR 32

“The MC should not give more time to the companies concerned and act tough against them,” said Baljinder Singh, a resident of Sector 19.

However, there are people who are worried that removing cables or wires may disrupt their cable or Internet connection. “These cables should have been laid underground in a phased-manner. We are worried about our services. Why have the companies concerned not acted in this direction so far?” asked Sumesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 38. Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Our notice period is till October-end. We will start taking action after Diwali when the deadline expires.”

SECTOR 31