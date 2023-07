Deaf cricket team named

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

A local team has been selected for participating in the Indian Deaf Cricket Association’s 7th T20 National Championship for Deaf to be held in Odisha. The squad: Manish, Gurpreet, Akshay, Pankaj, Nipemeber, Akash, Uday, Satish, Rohit, Jaidev, Pankaj, Ravi, Indraj, Iqbal, Virender (manager) and Saurabh Kumar (coach).