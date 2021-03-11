Defective DSLR lens: Chandigarh dealer penalised for unfair trade practice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a dealer to replace DSLR lens and pay compensation to a city resident after he found that the lens has deep scratches on the front element.

Baljit Singh, a resident of Sector 8, Chandigarh, in a complaint filed before the commission through advocate Devinder Kumar said he purchased a Sony DSLR lens Model SEL165GM/B for Rs 1.53 lakh from M/s Goel Bros, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, on July 13, 2018.

The dealer provided two-year warranty for the DSLR lens. The DSLR lens suffered minor cosmetic dent on the hood. He approached the service centre. After inspection, an engineer informed him that he had to pay approximately Rs 8,000 for the repair of the lens. He paid Rs 8,126 for the repair. He said when he thoroughly checked the DSLR lens at home, he found that there were deep scratches on the front element.

The dealer denied all allegations. It said the cause of the damage was external in nature and not any manufacturing defect. The lens could not be covered under warranty. Therefore, the authorised service centre charged Rs 8,127 towards repair of the part.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that as per Clause 5 of the warranty terms, the lens was covered during the warranty period and the opposite party was found to be deficient in providing service due to non-replacement of lens under warranty. Hence, it indulged in unfair trade practice.

The commission said in view of this, the opposite party was directed to replace Sony DSLR lens and pay an amount of Rs 2,500 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000 as costs of litigation.