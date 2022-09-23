Death at PU dental hospital: Kin of deceased lodge complaint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

A day after a 30-year-old woman died while undergoing a minor operation for tooth extraction at HSJ Dental College and Hospital, Panjab University, her kin lodged a complaint with the police today.

The victim, Shrimati, a resident of Mohali, was given local anaesthesia after which she complained of breathlessness and collapsed.

An anaesthetist, medicine consultant and senior dental surgeons were on duty. The doctors tried to revive her by cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but in vain.

The police said the victim’s autopsy was conducted at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and the body handed over to her kin. “We will wait for the autopsy report before taking further action,” said the police.

