Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

Panchkula, May 12

A girl from Haryana gave a new lease of life to four critically ill patients after her tragic death. Joginder Pal Singh and Pinky Rani, the parents of 18-year-old Preet, chose to donate their beloved daughter’s organs. Preet from Jind met with an accident on April 29 and was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Panchkula.

While the liver was sent to Delhi, her pancreas and one kidney were sent to PGI . The other kidney was donated to a patient at the Panchkula hospital. Green corridors were created with the help of police today for the transportation of the organs.

