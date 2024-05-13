Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

Panchkula, May 12
A girl from Haryana gave a new lease of life to four critically ill patients after her tragic death. Joginder Pal Singh and Pinky Rani, the parents of 18-year-old Preet, chose to donate their beloved daughter’s organs. Preet from Jind met with an accident on April 29 and was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Panchkula.
While the liver was sent to Delhi, her pancreas and one kidney were sent to PGI . The other kidney was donated to a patient at the Panchkula hospital. Green corridors were created with the help of police today for the transportation of the organs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha
Kannauj test for Akhilesh | Adhir vs Yusuf in Baharampur | H...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...