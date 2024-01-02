December GST collection rises 29% in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Goods and services tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 29% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for December 2023 stood at Rs 281 crore, Rs 63 crore more than Rs 218 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for November stood at Rs 210 crore, which was 20 per cent more than Rs 175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October stood at Rs 389 crore, Rs 38 crore more than Rs 351 crore collected in 2022. In September, the UT had witnessed a growth of just 6% with Rs 219 crore mop-up, which was Rs 13 crore more than Rs 206 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

In August, the UT saw a similar growth of 7%. The tax collection was Rs 192 crore against Rs 179 crore during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23% in July which stood at Rs 217 crore, Rs 41 crore more than Rs 176 crore collected in the same month in 2022.

The gross GST collection in June was Rs 227.06 crore. It saw a growth of 34% which was Rs 57.36 crore more than Rs 169.7 crore collected in the same month in 2022.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55%. The collection stood at Rs 259 crore, Rs 92 crore more than Rs 167 crore collected in the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

The collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of 2% which stood at Rs 255 crore, Rs 6 crore up from Rs 249 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

A 10.09% jump in collection was witnessed in March with a mop-up of Rs 202 crore, Rs 18 crore more than Rs 184 crore collected in the same month a year before.

The collection for February, too, saw a marginal 5% increase at Rs 188 crore against Rs 178 crore collected in 2022.

#Goods and Services Tax GST