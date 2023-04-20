Decentralised waste plant for four societies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Four southern societies, which were imposed a hefty penalty for non-compliance of the Municipal Solid Waste Rules, 2016, will now have a decentralised waste processing plant to dispose of all their wet waste.

Giving relief to Pushpak Society, Progressive Society, BSNL Society and Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 49-50, the MC has decided to consider the local residents’ request and place the proposal as part of the agenda before General House.

Anup Gupta, Mayor, said on the request of local councillor Rajinder Sharma, the issue of these four societies would be taken up at a meeting of General House.

The Mayor said the corporation had imposed a hefty penalty on these societies for non-compliance of the MSW rules by virtue of bulk waste generators.

The city’s first decentralised waste processing plant is being set up and these societies have agreed to process all their wet waste themselves, in the locality itself, he said.