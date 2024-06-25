Decision to remove water connections outside ‘Lal Dora’: Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi takes on AAP Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

A Congress councillor today criticised Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, who is from AAP, which had fought the mayoral elections under INDIA boc, for the decision of the Municipal Corporation to remove water connections outside “lal dora” in villages.

Speaking to The Tribune, Sector 45-46 councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “They used to talk of providing free water, but now they are going to remove water connections. The Mayor has backtracked on his promise. Besides, he did not hold a single joint meeting of the alliance councillors.” He said he would continue to protest the move. “We are here to fulfil promises made to the people. The Mayor should listen to people’s voice rather than taking such steps,” Gabi added.

Dhalor said, “I will take up the issue with the officers concerned. If power connection can be provided outside the lal dora, then why not water connection? We are facing losses due to these connections. These should be regularised.”

MC taking away basic right of people: BJP

BJP’s media coordinator Sanjeev Rana alleged that the councillors of the INDIA bloc were fighting among themselves as the MC was taking away the very basic right of people to get drinking water. He demanded these water connections be regularised.

“Is this the way they want to provide free water? During eight years, our mayors never allowed the MC to remove water connections. We brought more water from Kajauli waterworks instead,” said Rana, calling the MC move anti-people.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress