Declamation contest organised

Mount Carmel School

Chandigarh: Mount Carmel School, Sector 47-B, students excelled in inter-school declamation contest and Hindi skit during Veer Bal Diwas celebrations organised by the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR). The event was hosted by Mount Carmel School. Arshiya Talwaar, an eighth-grade student clinched third position in the declamation contest. Participants of Hindi skit that included Trisha (Class VII-A), Janvi (Class VII-B), Manya (Class VII-C), Bhargavi (Class VIII-C), Samyra (Class VIII-C), Tarleen Kaur (Class VIIID), Harshern Kaur (Class VIII-D), Vedansh Sangal (Class VIII-D), Jackson (Class VIII-D), Marvin Sharma (Class VIII-E), Aditya Garg (Class VIII-E) and Siddharth Dutta (Class VIII-C) were also felicitated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Guest of honour on the occasion was Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, and special guest was Sanjay Tandon, chairman, Competent Group of Companies, Chandigarh. TNS

PML SD Public School

Chandigarh: A seven-day NSS special camp was organised by PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Nemi Chand Golia, State Liaison Officer, NSS, UT. He motivated students by explaining the importance of NSS volunteers and how to serve society in the modern times. He shared lunch with volunteers while interacting with them. TNS

Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School

Chandigarh: An NSS camp was held at Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh. The camp was inaugurated by Principal Amita Khorana. While addressing students, she laid emphasis on physical fitness, environmental awareness and personal growth. Major activities held during the camp included cleanliness drive, tree plantation, career counselling session and a visit to Sai Temple. Students also visited Bhaskar Colony. The camp concluded with a meditation session by a resource person from Brahma Kumari Ashram. TNS

AKSIPS 45 Smart School

Chandigarh: AKSIPS 45 Interact Club organised a three-day sports meet to showcase talent and encourage sportsmanship of students. Students from Class IX to XI participated in various sports. The meet started with an exciting football match followed by sprints, long jump and tug-of-war. TNS

KB DAV Senior Sec Public School

Chandigarh: A seven-day NSS special camp at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, concluded on a positive note. Dr Nemi Chand, State Liaison Officer, NSS Cell, UT, was present on the occasion. A sneak peek into the seven-day NSS camp was shown through a PowerPoint Presentation. A video of nukkad natak staged during the camp by volunteers was played and appreciated by all present on the occasion. TNS

Students stage a Punjabi play, ‘Wehra Shagna Da’, at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh. Tribune photo

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, observed annual parents' day. Director education and senior Principal Vineeta Arora and other officials attended the event. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by a cultural programme. The school orchestra brought the stage to life with an ensemble of musical instruments played by students. Disco dancers from the Bhavan's special cell took everyone aboard the metro to retro, teleporting one and all to the golden era of the Bollywood. The programme concluded with recital of the National Anthem. TNS

Dev Samaj College of Education

Chandigarh: A blood donation camp was organised in collaboration with the PGIMER and Sukh Foundation at Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B. The camp was organised to celebrate the 173rd birth anniversary of the Dev Samaj founder Bhagwan Dev Atma. A total of 100 units of blood were collected at the camp. A quiz competition was also organised for students. TNS

Jainendra Public School

Panchkula: To commemorate the martyrdom of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, students of Jainendra Public School, paid tributes to bravery of Chhote Sahibzade through dance performances, songs, bhangra, role play and recital of shabads at the Atam auditorium. TNS

Shishu Niketan Public School

Panchkula: Shishu Niketan Public School organised a baby show. Kids from the age group of over two year to three-and-a-half-year sashayed down the ramp during the show. Various activities were organised for children during the show. The bouncy castle and the selfie point fascinated students. Other attractions of the event were face painting, giddah and poetry recitation by students.

