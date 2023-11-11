Decorative lights installed in Sec 21-C market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

To illuminate the city markets, the Municipal Corporation has provided decorative lights in the Sector 21-C market.

Mayor Anup Gupta formally inaugurated the lights in the market in the presence of office-bearers of the market welfare association and other prominent persons of the area.

Briefing about the project, the Mayor said 36 lights had been installed at a cost of Rs 3.54 lakh in the market. He said decorative lights shall not only beautify the market, but also lit up the area better for the convenience of the general public.