Deed writer in VB net over Rs 35K graft

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a deed writer at the Dera Bassi tehsil office for taking Rs 35,000 as bribe.

The suspect has been identified as Lakhbir Singh.

A VB spokesperson said the suspect was arrested after the investigation of an online complaint made by Amandeep Singh, a resident of Jarout in Dera Bassi subdivision, on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.

The complainant had alleged that the suspect deed writer had demanded Rs 45,000 for helping him in registration of land to be sold by his father. The complainant further stated that the suspect had already taken Rs 35,000 as the first instalment of the bribe from him, being one per cent commission of the total amount of the registration value. Amandeep had recorded the entire conversation in this regard on his mobile phone and handed it over to the VB as evidence.

During the investigation of the complaint, it was found that the said deed writer had received a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant and the remaining money was to be paid in the second instalment.

The deed writer was arrested and a bribery case was registered against him.