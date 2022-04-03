Deepak-Geeta win badminton title

Players in action during a badminton match at the Sector 42 Sports Complex in Chandigarh.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The pair of Deepak Saxena and Geeta Aggrawal defeated Asim and Sameerjeet Kaur (21-12, 21-15) to win the mixed doubles final on the penultimate day of the Chandigarh State Masters Badminton Championship conducted by the Chandigarh Badminton Association at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

In the men’s 35+ singles semi-finals, Pankaj Naithani defeated Mohammed Munir (21-11, 21-05). Akash Sethi won the second semis by defeating Amit S (21-12, 21-19). In the men’s singles 40+ semis, Naresh Kundu overpowered Rajeeven Bansal (21-05, 21-12) and Varun Sharma ousted Ishwar Chand (21-04, 21-05). Naresh Kumar defeated Nikhil (21-01, 21-06) to setup men’s singles 45+ final clash with Haroon, who defeated Dr Kanwaldeep (21-18, 21-12). In the men’s singles 50+ semis, Alok Mishra defeated Raj Kumar (21-12, 21-11) and Gurjant Gill ousted Dr Surinder (21-14, 21-07).

