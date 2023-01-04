Deepanshu marches to next round of badminton meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Delhi’s Deepanshu defeated Maharashtra’s Preet Parshetti 15-5 15-11 during a first round qualifying match of boys’ U-19 category, on the opening day of the Yonex Sunrise All India Junior U-19 Ranking Badminton Tournament, being organised by Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA), at the Sector 38 Sports Complex today.

Venkata Mounish Davu Siva Naga faced a tough resistance from Mridul Jha before logging an 11-15 15-9 15-11 victory. Girish Venkat P registered an identical hard earned 15-11 11-15 15-7 victory over Saurav Sahu, while Reyansh Verma defeated Raghuvansh Sharma 15-4 15-6.

Saurabh Yadav improved from a game down to log a 13-15 15-9 15-5 win over Karnataka’s Amrithan S Anup. Jayansh Reddy Pulaparti defeated Devansh Govila 15-12 15-14 and Yaseen outplayed Aditya Kohli 15-14 15-12. Ashrith Valishetty recorded a comeback 12-15 15-6 15-13 win over Neetesh Thakur.

Haryana’s Ruchi moves on

In the girls’ U-19 category, Haryana’s Ruchi Chahal defeated Saanvi Chugh 15-12 15-11. Tanvi Gupta recorded 15-3 15-7 win over Runi Sharma and Saanvi Nautiyal defeated Haryana’s Avni Kalra 15-6 15-12. Pratham Singh recorded a comeback 11-15 15-14 15-14 win over Rydham, while Tanmay Tomar ousted Delhi’s Nityant Singh 15-9 15-8. Kushagra Patel struggled bit before a logging a 12-15 15-11 15-11 win over Ishan Naik, while Abhinava Krishna VD defeated Rudhar Partap Singh Rana 15-9 15-11. Harshit Dahiya outplayed Nanakdeep Singh 15-8 15-1 and Rishit Khanna ousted Siddarth Choudhary 15-3 15-5. Suhani Soni faced a tough competition from Sukriti Suri before logging a 15-12 10-15 15-8 win, while Sayani Sarkar easily defeated Simran Dhingra 15-12 15-5. Aishani Singh of Uttar Pradesh defeated Nehal Sharma 15-14 15-13

Nishkarsh, Adhyan log win in doubles

In the boys’ U-19 doubles first round qualifiers, the pair of Nishkarsh Singh Chauhan and Adhyan Thapliyal defeated Jai Vardhan Chopra and Madhav Saddi 15-7 15-12. Vinay Patil and Sahil Thakur marched ahead by logging a comeback 13-15 15-12 15-14 win over Harshit Nain and Dev Rawal, while O Sehrawat and A Tanwar outplayed Sushanth Reddy Molugu and Amith Rama 15-14 15-13.

Gupta inaugurates meet

Earlier, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the meet. Gupta congratulated the CBA for conducting a national-level competition in Chandigarh and also appreciated the efforts of the Badminton Federation of India (BAI) for giving an excellent exposure to budding players. Meanwhile, Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, and Col Raj Parmar (retd), senior vice president, respectively, of the Chandigarh Badminton Association, honoured Gupta. Dr Suni Rayat, Joint Director Sports, UT Administration, was also honoured by association members.

Results (U-19)

Boys’ U-19

Tanishq Parashar bt Kaushal Chaudhary 15-8 15-6, Shivansh Shivansh bt Nitesh Sharma 15-8 15-12, Aryan Randhawa bt Parthiv Rapeti 15-11 15-6, Kartik bt Sahil Thakur 15-6 15-8, Aarav Bhatia bt Madhav Saddi 15-7 15-11, Kartikey Choudhary bt Vaibhav Anasuri 15-13 7-15 15-14, Pranav Krishnamurthi bt Joachim John 15-11 13-15 15-7, Rishaank bt Anish Bhardwaj 15-8 9-15 15-11.

Girls’ U-19

Akshita Manral bt Prachi Joshi 15-9 15-6, Saniya Yadav bt Drishti 11-15 15-7 15-9, Baruni Parshwal bt Rikshita Chaliha 15-7 15-10, Vanshika Thakur bt Gurleen Kaur Dhillon 15-9 15-6, Sukanya Choudhury bt Akanksha Singh 15-11 8-15 15-11, Sarvani Pillala bt Kanishka Kalia 15-14 15-9, Anika Sinha bt Siya Singh 15-14 15-9.

