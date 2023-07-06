Deepanshu, Sajan shine with bat

Chandigarh, July 5
Deepanshu (48) and Sajan (29) excelled with bat in Mahajan Academy’s win over Champion’s Academy by seven wickets during the 1st Sub Junior T20 Championship.
Batting first, Champion’s Academy scored 131 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Shaurya (36), Somya (29) and Ridhi (20) were the main scorers for the side. Sajan and Mamta claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.
In reply, Mahajan Academy scored 132 runs in 18.1 overs with the help of Deepanshu and Sajan. Rishab Tiwari claimed 2/19, while Ridhi took 2/21 for the bowling side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...