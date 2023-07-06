Deepanshu, Sajan shine with bat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Deepanshu (48) and Sajan (29) excelled with bat in Mahajan Academy’s win over Champion’s Academy by seven wickets during the 1st Sub Junior T20 Championship.

Batting first, Champion’s Academy scored 131 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Shaurya (36), Somya (29) and Ridhi (20) were the main scorers for the side. Sajan and Mamta claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, Mahajan Academy scored 132 runs in 18.1 overs with the help of Deepanshu and Sajan. Rishab Tiwari claimed 2/19, while Ridhi took 2/21 for the bowling side.