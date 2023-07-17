Deepanshu stars in MCA victory

Chandigarh, July 16
Deepanshu scored 33 runs as Mahajan Cricket Academy (MCA) defeated St Stephen’s Academy by 12 runs to win the U-12 T20 Tournament held at Rai School of Cricket. Mahajan Cricket Academy scored 120 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Deepanshu’s innings was supported by Yashveer (18 runs). Bhavteg claimed a five-wicket haul.
St Stephen’s Academy posted 108/4 in 20 overs. Shaorya (32) and Bhavteg (18) were main scorers. Harry (best fielder), Aarav Dua (best wicketkeeper), Bhavteg (best bowler), Rishabh Tiwari (best batsman), Deepanshu (man of match and player of the tournament) excelled.
