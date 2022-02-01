Deepinder Singh Dhillon submits nomination papers for Dera Bassi seat

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, January 31

Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon and Independent candidate Raj Kumar filed their nominations in the SDM-Returning Officer’s office today. Dhillon’s wife, Rupinder Kaur Dhillon, is his covering candidate.

With Dhillon filing his nomination papers today, the candidates of all major parties in the constituency have filed their nominations. While the candidates of the SAD-BSP combine, the Congress and the BJP have their wives as covering candidates, the covering candidate of the AAP candidate is Paramjit Singh, younger brother of Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

While the Congress and the SAD-BSP have been trading charges over each other’s past performance, AAP, the BSP and others have development as their main plank in the campaigning.

With just 20 days to go for the polls, poaching each others’ Municipal Council office-bearers, sarpanches and former sarpanches has been the common strategy in villages during the campaigning by the parties. In urban areas, candidates are eying RWAs by holding meetings in societies and wooing the trader community in markets.

SAD councillor joins Cong

Two-time councillor of the SAD Gurmukh Singh, along with his supporters, today joined the Congress in the presence of Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon. Senior Congress leader Sanjeev Kumar Bobby from Mubarikpur, joined the SAD. At Ibrahim village, more than 24 families joined the SAD.

Money meter

Deepinder Dhillon (Cong)

Dera Bassi

Assets: Rs18.13 crore

Movable: Rs86.62 lakh

(Wife’s Rs22.18 lakh)

Immovable: Rs17. 27 crore

(wife’s Rs2.25 lakh)