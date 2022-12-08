Deepti Walia’s century powers Chandigarh to log 272-run win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Deepti Walia’s brilliant century helped Chandigarh eves beat Mizoram by 272 runs in a one-sided match of the Women’s U-19 ODI Tournament played in Indore.

Batting first, the city batters scored 353/5 in 50 overs. The side had a shaky start as pacer Thelma claimed Parushi (17) and Sarah (0) at the team’s total of 34 runs. Thereafter, Deepti and Twinkle Pathak shared a 73-run partnership to get Chandigarh out of trouble. Twinkle was run out after scoring 39 runs. Deepti raised another important partnership of 180-run with Gulnaz for the 4th wicket.

Deepti scored 118 runs off 96 balls, with 22 boundaries, while Gulnaz remained unbeaten at 97 off 94 balls, with 14 boudfanries.

In reply, Mizoram batters were bundled out for 81 runs in the 28th over. Parushi (3/9), Ishana Chadda (3/11) and Arshbani (3/16) claimed three wickets each for the bowling side. Chandigarh will now play its next match against Mumbai tomorrow.

#Cricket