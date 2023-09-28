Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 27

In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the chairman of the UT house allotment committee to spell out parameters taken into consideration while making out-of-turn allotment of houses.

The direction by Justice Sandeep Moudgil of the High Court came on a petition filed against the Union Territory of Chandigarh and other respondents by Arvind Kumar and three other constables. They were, among other things, seeking the quashing of orders vide which the allotment of government houses to the petitioners on an out-of-turn basis had been cancelled.

Their counsel submitted that the impugned order was passed wrongly and illegally without assigning any legal reason. It was against the law laid down by the High Court and also against principles of natural justice.

One of the issues raised by the petitioners in their plea before the court was weather the allotment of government accommodations already made could be cancelled by the respondents on the ground of paucity, “that too when sufficient pool was available with the respondents”.

Taking up the matter, Justice Moudgil issued directions to the UT, seeking comprehensive details on the allotment of government houses to Class III and IV employees working in the Chandigarh Police and police personnel from the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana “on account of performing special duties as stipulated in the rules for government house allotment”.

Justice Moudgil also made it clear that the respondents were required to furnish information on whether a seniority list was maintained for the applicants seeking an out-of-turn allotment and on account of performing special duties.

Justice Moudgil further made it clear that the affidavit would include details on current allotments made to police personnel in any category of government houses. This information would encompass their ranks, designations, and any seniority status.

Before parting with the order, Justice Moudgil granted two-week time to the respondents to file the necessary affidavit. The case will now come up for further hearing on October 16. The directions by Justice Moudgil are expected to bring further transparency to the house allotment process for police personnel and ensure adherence to defined criteria in line with government rules and regulations.