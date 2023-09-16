Defunct fountains in Chandigarh to spring back to life

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Defunct fountains in various sectors will soon start working again.

The city Municipal Corporation has started the process to repair and rewind submersible pump sets at fountains in Sectors 1 to 19, 21 to 25, 36 to 42 and 56. All these fall under horticulture division-I of the corporation.

An estimated Rs 4.90 lakh would be spent on the work, which is expected to start in about a month time. All fountains would be repaired within a year’s time. The MC has invited bids from firms and contractors to carry out the job.

Fountains add to the beauty of parks and green belts in the city. However, many of them are often either kept shut or are out of order. In the absence of proper check and maintenance, these have been crying for attention.

Residents have been complaining that due to non-functional fountains, insanitary conditions increase in the place. Some people even throw papers or snack packets there. “The MC should assign responsibilities for maintenance of fountains. Officials should not wait for complaints to repair defunct fountains,” said a resident.