Degrees awarded at IISER-Mohali convocation

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

The 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) was held here on Thursday. In all, 196 BS-MS, eight MS, five MS and 67 PhD degrees were awarded in areas as diverse as physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, earth and environmental sciences and humanities and social sciences.

Six out of 67 PhD graduates were enrolled in the integrated PhD programme of the institute. They received their MS degree along with PhD.

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Chairperson, board of governors of the institute, who recently took over as the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, presided over the event.

The chief guest on this occasion was Prof Rohini Godbole, a distinguished physicist from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Graduating BS-MS student Achuthan Raja Venkatesh was awarded the President’s Gold Medal for best academic performance. He majored in biology and his MS thesis research was in biophysics. During the convocation, Aishwarya Ramya Viswamitra was awarded the Professor SN Kaul Medal for the best all-round performance.

Prof J Gowrishankar, Director of the institute, welcomed all guests.