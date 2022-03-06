Degrees awarded to 350 students

Mohali, March 5
Over 350 students were awarded degrees during the 10th convocation of the Aryans Group of Colleges. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor, Himachal Pradesh, awarded degrees to students of various streams such as Engineering, Law, Management, BEd, Agriculture, BBA and BCA. Arlekar congratulated the students and said the process of learning in life doesn’t end, but starts from this degree.
He said youth were the assets of the country and should contribute towards nation-building activities.
The convocation was also attended by Dr MP Poonia, Vice-Chairman, All-India Council of Technical Education, New Delhi, Dr Buta Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, J&K, and Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group. Kataria congratulated the students.
