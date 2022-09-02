Ambala: Sugarcane farmers block road to protest delayed payment

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 1

Enraged over delayed sugarcane payment, different farmer groups under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a mahapanchayat and later blocked a road in front of the Naraingarh Sugar Mills here today.

The farmer leaders said farmers were forced to hold protests to get their payments every year.

The farmers lifted the blockade on the assurance given by the tehsildar of arranging a meeting with the Ambala Deputy Commissioner regarding the matter.

SKM leaders Darshan Pal and Suresh Kauth and BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) leader Amarjeet Mohri were among those present.

Singara Singh, a farmer leader, said: “Sugarcane farmers have been struggling to get the payment for their crop delivered to the sugar mills. We blocked the road for nearly one hour and later lifted it after the tehsildar assured that he will soon arrange a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner. Besides the sugarcane payment, the issue of ‘Mushtarka Malkan’, ‘Shamlat Deh’, and dwarfing of paddy crop were also discussed.”

