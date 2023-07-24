Delegates take up global issues at Strawberry Fields School’s MUN

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

The three-day Model United Nations (MUN) Conference and Policy Contention, 2023, organised by Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, concluded here today.

Deepak Ramola, an educator, writer, lyricist, artist and founder director of Project FUEL, was the speaker at the concluding event. He shared his journey from a small town to becoming a global ambassador for empathy and understanding.

At Strawberry Fields High School on Sunday. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal

Discussions were held on a variety of themes, including World Economic Forum, UNSC, UNGA VI, Joint Crisis Committee (Ukraine and Russia), US Senate and UNHCR among others. The event saw young minds deliberate on the pros and cons of issues of global importance. “The MUN is held every year. It provides an excellent opportunity for students to take part in theme-based interactions and substantiate the same with an interface with experts from the respective fields,” said Nisha Kaul, principal of the school. Later, 300 students got an opportunity to socialise.