Delegation from US embassy visits PEC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

A delegation from the US embassy visited Punjab Engineering College (PEC) for discussing collaborations in the area of higher education, academic exchange and research activities in the United States.

The delegation comprising Catherine Fischer, public diplomacy officer and Sonal K Abbey, cultural affairs assistant (Outreach) of the North India office of the US Embassy, New Delhi, met head of the institute, Director Dr Baldev Setia, Deputy Director Dr Siby John and the head CDGC, Dr JD Sharma, and discussed execution plans on the collaboration during a session.

Dr Baldev Setia extended all support for active participation at PEC and the upcoming events on the campus to be represented by the US in the near future to carry the collaborative effort forward.

The interactive session was attended by 80 students in offline mode and also telecasted online for the rest of students and faculty interested.

The opportunities at US universities were shared with students for pursuing masters and doctoral degrees. The session also covered topics like scholarships available, grants initiated in recent times by the US and financial aid to students, including visa processes. The aim of the session was to give students an insight about opportunities of studying in the US and its institutions. —