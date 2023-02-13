Delhi artiste performs kathak at city event

Chandigarh, February 12
A young kathak dancer from Delhi performed during the 281st episode of the monthly ‘baithak’ at ML Koser indoor auditorium on the premises of Pracheen Kala Kendra here today.
The performance by Vishwadeep, an artiste of the Jaipur Gharana, was based on Lord Krishna. The programme began with ‘Kalia daman’, one of the famous religious texts on how Lord Krishna freed Yamuna and Gokul from the fear of Kalia serpent.
The second phase of the presentation began with the worship of Shiva. After this, a beautiful story Nandanar was presented through dance. The last presentation of the programme was Chaturanga.
Kendra’s Registrar and Kathak guru Dr Shobha Koser, along with secretary Sajal Koser, honoured Vishwadeep with a bouquet and memento at the end of the programme.
