Delhi Blues bt JKCA by 3 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Delhi Blues Cricket Club defeated Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) by three wickets at the ongoing 28th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, being held under the aegis of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Batting first, the JKCA posted 248/8 in 50 overs. Kawalpreet Singh remained the top scorer for the side as he contributed unbeaten 74 runs. Qazi Zunaid (57), Musaif Ajaz (31) and Vansaj Sharma (21) were other notable scorers for the team. Digvesh (3/53) was the pick of the bowlers, while Sumit Mathur claimed two wickets and Ajay Ahlawat, Prince Maurya and Shivam Sharma scalped one each.

In reply, Delhi Blues Cricket Club scored 250/7 in 48.3 overs with the help of Sumit Mathur (57), Ankush Singh (46), Shivam Sharma (45) and Salil (40). Vansaj Sharma (3/36) bagged maximum wickets for the bowling side, while Vishal and Basit Bashir claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Indian Railways defeated Amigo Cricket Academy by 37 runs. Batting first, the Indian Railways side posted 239/9 in 50 overs with the help of Bhargav Merai (46), Mohammed Saif (39), Sagar Solanki (29) and Rishav Mishra (25). Rahul Sharma, Amit Shukla, Armaan Jhaar and Akash Sudan claimed two wickets each, while Mohammed Ashad picked 1/26 for the bowling side.

In reply, Amigo Cricket Academy posted 202/8 in 50 overs. Rahul Sharma scored an unbeaten 59 runs followed by Shukla (29) and Sudan (25). Nipun Sharda (25), Shivam Bhambri (19) and Harnoor Singh (16) were the other main scorers for the side. Raj Chaudhary (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers. Amit Kaila got two wickets while Saif, Himanshu Sangwan and Sagar Jadhav claimed one each.

