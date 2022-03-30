Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Trio’s gang was also involved in kabaddi player’s murder in Jalandhar

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

A video grab of the suspects opening fire on Middukhera in Mohali. File photo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 29

The Delhi Police stole a march over their counterparts in Mohali when they nabbed three suspects for the murder of YAD leader Vicky Middukhera that had taken place in Sector 71 here on August 7.

The suspects have been identified as Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), Delhi resident Anil Kumar Latth (32), and Kurukshetra resident Sunny (20), all active members of the Bambiha group. Fearing that the arrested members could be killed in a fake encounter, the group posted on a social networking site that their operatives had been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The arrests were part of an operation by the special cell of the Delhi Police in which it claimed to have arrested 12 hardcore criminals in a single day, wanted in several cases, with rewards ranging from Rs1 lakh to Rs50,000 on their head.

Sources said some of the arrests were made in Maharashtra. The trio are stated to be directly involved in the daylight shooting in which nine bullets were pumped into Middukhera near a property dealer’s shop. The police here said the trio would be brought to Mohali on a production warrant soon.

Mohali SSP Harjeet Singh said, “We are sending an official tomorrow to get details of the suspects. Their role in the murder, who all are involved and the motive would be probed.”

The police said the arrests were made after a major operation across seven states of the country over a month by the counter-intelligence unit of the special cell of the Delhi Police. The 12 suspects are aides/sharp shooters of gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bambhia and Lucky Patial.

The police also confirmed the involvement of the trio’s gang in the recent murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia, who was shot dead by five unidentified assailants during a match at Mallian village in Jalandhar on March 14. The trio were active primarily in Haryana but their involvement in crime incidents in Punjab needs to be probed in detail. Officials said multiple probes by the police of three states confirmed that Middukhera’s killing was a fallout of a gang war rather than an act of contract killing.

Ajay Pal Middukhera, elder brother of the deceased, however, ruled out his brother’s enmity with the Bambiha group.

Ever since Middukhera’s murder around eight months ago, the Mohali police have questioned at least 58 gangsters and criminals, including Kaushal Chaudhary, Bhupi Rana and Amit Dagar, lodged in various jails, but have failed to nab the suspects.

All active members of Bambiha group

The suspects have been identified as Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), Delhi resident Anil Kumar Latth (32), and Kurukshetra resident Sunny (20), all active members of the Bambiha group.

Daylight shooting

On August 7, 2021, four assailants came in a white car bearing a Mohali registration number in the parking lot of the Sector 71 market where Vicky Middukhera had come to meet his friend, a property dealer. Two of the four masked men chased him and fired at him around 20 rounds as he was about to sit in his SUV. Nine bullets hit the victim as he ran for cover, scaling the wall of the community centre nearby. The assailants fled the spot, but the sensational killing was caught on CCTV camera.

#middukhera

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

3
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

4
Amritsar

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

5
Trending

China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu, former Congress MLAs join protest at Behbal Kalan

7
Patiala

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

8
Trending

IPL: Not the mystery girl, it was Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s smile that captured the audience, pictures go viral

9
Trending

Old video of Chris Rock mocking Will Smith's wife Jada with 'Rihanna's panties' reference resurfaces

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia promises to scale down operations near Kyiv and north Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...

Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals

Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals

Ukraine vows not to host foreign military bases, ready for ‘...

War impact: At ~2,300/quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300/quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

No business transacted in Chandigarh MC House, high drama

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

2 years on, Chandigarh MC realises it can't impose Rs5K fine

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Man alleges son being implicated in theft case

Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students