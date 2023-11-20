Delhi Football Club defeat Aizawl lads 5-1

Chandigarh, November 19
Delhi Football Club, a part of the Mohali’s Minerva Football Academy, logged a 5-1 win over Aizawl Football Club during the ongoing I League. Gaurav Rawat broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, followed by another goal in the 23rd minute to double the lead. Aroldinho scored two goals, while Egyptian defender Alaaeldin Nassr one. For Aizawl, R Lalthanmawia netted a goal in the 46th minute.
