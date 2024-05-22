Delhi Public School beat De-Himalayan 3-2 in football league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 40, logged a 3-2 win over De-Himalayan Football Club during the ongoing Chandigarh Youth Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

Vivaan netted the opening goal in the third minute, but Ranteg levelled the score. Later, Soumil helped the school team gain lead. However, Ekam put De-Himalayan FC back on track by scoring the equaliser. Vivaan once again came to the help of his side by striking a goal to ensure full points from the outing.

Maruti FC logged a 4-3 win over Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26. Pratyaksh gave an early goal to Maruti FC, while Mohansh and Garv extended the lead. After the break, the school team levelled the score through Shivansh, Vansh Raj and Aarav, but Pratyaksh scored the decider.

Saffron Arrows FC defeated Banyan Tree 5-1. Ranvijay and Bhupinder scored two goals each for Saffron Arrows and Harman scored one. Nikhil Gulshan scored one goal for Banyan Tree. St John’s High School, Sector 26, defeated Spail Villa FC 8-1. Karan scored three goals, while Rishit, Lakshay, Mantaj, Sharrya and Devesh netted one each for the winning side. Aarush scored one for Spail Villa.

Meanwhile, in the U-13 category, Strawberry Field School defeated St John’s 2-1. Javin scored one goal for Strawberry, while one of the St John’s defender scored an own goal to make it 2-0. Dhruvjit scored one for St John’s. Maruti FC defeated Delhi Public School 3-2. Velocity FC defeated Liberty 5-3. Garnav, Chetan Saif, Shiveam and Gorav scored one goal each for Velocity FC where as Chandan scored two goals and Salegam scored one goal for Liberty FC. Saffron Arrows FC defeated Blue Star FC 4-1. Gurekam, Harnoor and Kanish scored one goal each for the winning side. Kanish scored the lone goal for Blue Star. Saffron Arrows FC (B) defeated GMHS RC-1 Dhanas 5-1 and St Stephen’s defeated De-Himalayan FC 5-0.

