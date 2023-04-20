Delhi's Ojas topples top seed

Mohali, April 19
Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat stunned top seed Punjab’s Himanish Brinda in straight sets to move into the boys’ U-16 semifinals of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship today. Mehlawat logged a 6-2, 6-2 win over the top seed.
Second seed Delhi’s Praneel Sharma ousted Haryana’s Aarav Chawla 6-4, 6-3, while Chandigarh’s Aarya Vaibhav Nigam defeated Arsh Walke of Karnatka 6-1, 6-2. Delhi’s Aashwarya Mehra outplayed Pragun Thakur 7-6(4), 6-1.
In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, Viraaj Singh Narang easily overpowered Ribhav Saroha 6-3, 6-2. Gurbaaz Singh Narang also moved into the next round by defeating Heet Kandoria 6-2, 6-0 and Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary toppled Aryaveer Sharma 6-0, 6-2.
In the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Ira Chadha defeated Akansha Singh 6-0, 6-1. Sixth seed Snigdha Ruhil blanked Sukhdeep Kaur 6-0, 6-2 and Kritika Katoch defeated Ekam Kaur 6-4, 6-2.
In the girls’ U-14 category, Jasmine Kaur moved into the semis by defeating Ananya Aggarwal 6-0, 6-0, while Ekam Kaur Shergil also registered an identical 6-0, 6-0 win over Asees Kaur. Aahana Bhalla struggled hard before recording a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Sara Deswal, while Vanshika Yadav easily ousted Amaira Aulak 6-0, 6-0.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’