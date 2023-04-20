Delhi's Ojas topples top seed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 19

Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat stunned top seed Punjab’s Himanish Brinda in straight sets to move into the boys’ U-16 semifinals of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship today. Mehlawat logged a 6-2, 6-2 win over the top seed.

Second seed Delhi’s Praneel Sharma ousted Haryana’s Aarav Chawla 6-4, 6-3, while Chandigarh’s Aarya Vaibhav Nigam defeated Arsh Walke of Karnatka 6-1, 6-2. Delhi’s Aashwarya Mehra outplayed Pragun Thakur 7-6(4), 6-1.

In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, Viraaj Singh Narang easily overpowered Ribhav Saroha 6-3, 6-2. Gurbaaz Singh Narang also moved into the next round by defeating Heet Kandoria 6-2, 6-0 and Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary toppled Aryaveer Sharma 6-0, 6-2.

In the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Ira Chadha defeated Akansha Singh 6-0, 6-1. Sixth seed Snigdha Ruhil blanked Sukhdeep Kaur 6-0, 6-2 and Kritika Katoch defeated Ekam Kaur 6-4, 6-2.

In the girls’ U-14 category, Jasmine Kaur moved into the semis by defeating Ananya Aggarwal 6-0, 6-0, while Ekam Kaur Shergil also registered an identical 6-0, 6-0 win over Asees Kaur. Aahana Bhalla struggled hard before recording a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Sara Deswal, while Vanshika Yadav easily ousted Amaira Aulak 6-0, 6-0.