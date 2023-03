Delhi's Sarthak enters main round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Top seed Delhi’s Sarthak Suden marched into the men’s main round by registering an easy win over local contender Aniruddh Sangra during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship.

Suden recorded a (6-1, 6-1) win over Sangra. Second seed Haryana’s Abhishek Gaur defeated Haryana’s Rohan Mittal (6-3, 6-4), while Atharva Sharma of Maharashtra outplayed Haryana’s Prag Sheoran (6-4, 6-4). Fifteenth seed Delhi’s Harshit Yadav recorded a stunning (6-2, 7-6(5)) win over fourth seed Gautam Kale of Maharashtra, while Haryana’s Sushant Dabas outplayed Punjab’s Ankush Mishra (6-0, 6-2).

Local challenger Yashasvi Balhara ousted Haryana’s Bharat Bhardwaj (6-1, 6-0) and Digvijay Mehta of Himachal Pradesh defeated seventh seed Haryana’s Sahil Sarang (6-2, 6-0). Punjab’s Sahajpreet Bajwa defeated Faraj Shakir of Uttar Pradesh (6-4, 6-2).

The men’s singles main draw matches will be played at the Sector 10 CLTA Tennis Stadium here tomorrow.