Delisted areas: National Green Tribunal takes up issue of commercial activity from resorts on Chandigarh periphery

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 23

The issue of commercial activity from resorts in areas delisted from the forest land on the periphery of Chandigarh has reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Over the years, a number of farmhouses and palatial structures have come up in areas abutting the forest area of eco-fragile Shivalik Hills here.

The NGT has sought a report from a joint committee, comprising of a representative of the Central Pollution Control Board, Punjab State Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate, Mohali, by May 30, on the basis of an application moved by residents of Karoran village against an open air banquet, “The Hermitage”.

The Punjab Forest Department and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) have also been respondents in the case.

Moving the application, Rana Iqbal Singh Jolly and others have stated that they are residents of Karoran village, located in the periphery of pre-historic forest area. Large gatherings organised at the marriage palace create noise and air pollution in violating of norms and also in violation of rules and judgments passed by the apex court and various high courts, the applicants maintained, adding that the forest area in question was of great significance of pre-historic significance due to discovery of more than 2.6 million-year-old fossils.

GMADA told to check violations

The Forest Department has recently written to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to curb mushrooming of farmhouses and plotting being done by developers in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on delisted forest areas. While delisting the land, the Supreme Court has directed the state to ensure that no commercial activity be allowed and such land should be used for bona fide agriculture use. Since the responsibility of regulating the areas delisted from the PLPA comes under the Housing and Local Government Departments, the Forest Department has written to the two departments to check violation in their areas. GMADA needs to define rules and regulation on land use in delisted areas, said a senior government functionary.