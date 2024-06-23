 Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Shopkeepers have been asked to vacate land within a week.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

The Land Acquisition Department has issued a notice to the furniture market in Sector 53, directing shopkeepers to demolish their shops and vacate government land within a week.

In the notice served on the shopkeepers, the department has clarified that the land was acquired by the Chandigarh Administration in 2002 and forms part of Badheri village. Despite efforts by the shopkeepers to seek stay order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, all petitions were disposed of in September 2023. The court’s decision upheld the administration’s right to reclaim the land, having already compensated the original landowners.

As per the notice, the shopkeepers are now instructed to dismantle the illegal structures on government land and restore it to its original state by June 28. Failure to comply will result in the department undertaking demolition activities, with expenses incurred to be borne by the shopkeepers themselves. Legal actions are also slated to be initiated against non-compliant shop owners.

The administration emphasised that all shopkeepers had been conducting business on encroached government land, thus necessitating corrective action to restore legality and rightful ownership.

