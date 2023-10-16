Demolition notices: Sood to take up federation's concern with administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

In a public meeting organised today, Arun Sood, former president of BJP Chandigarh, assured the Chandigarh Resident’s Association Welfare Federation that he would take up the matter of recent demolition notices with the concerned authorities. The meeting was on behalf of the LIG Duplex Complex Residents Welfare Society, Sector 41, in collaboration with CRAWFED.

Around 600 houses of the Housing Board in 41 sectors had received demolition notices from the Housing Board due to various violations. Residents said the need-based regularisation policy implemented on January 3 is not in line with the earlier notifications issued by Chandigarh Housing Board.

