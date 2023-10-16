Demolition notices: Sood to take up federation's concern with administration

Chandigarh, October 15
In a public meeting organised today, Arun Sood, former president of BJP Chandigarh, assured the Chandigarh Resident’s Association Welfare Federation that he would take up the matter of recent demolition notices with the concerned authorities. The meeting was on behalf of the LIG Duplex Complex Residents Welfare Society, Sector 41, in collaboration with CRAWFED.
Around 600 houses of the Housing Board in 41 sectors had received demolition notices from the Housing Board due to various violations. Residents said the need-based regularisation policy implemented on January 3 is not in line with the earlier notifications issued by Chandigarh Housing Board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...