Dengue: 27 more stung in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 17

The district reported 27 new cases of dengue today. Eighteen patients of the vector-borne disease have been admitted to government hospitals.

Most of the cases surfaced in the Pinjore and Kalka areas. So far, 402 cases have come to light in the district. Most of the patients are children and youth.

The Health Department has been asking people not let dengue larvae breed at their places. A spokesperson of the department said health teams visited 3,667 houses today and found dengue larvae at 209 places. The owners were served notices under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act-1973.

A total of 1,46,654 houses have been visited by health teams till date and 3,053 people have been issued notices.