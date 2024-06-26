Dengue advisory by Mohali administration

Mohali, June 25
The District Health Department has advised residents to take precautions for the prevention of dengue fever in view of the forthcoming monsoon. Civil surgeon Dr Davinder Kumar and district epidemiologist Dr Subhash Kumar said teams of health workers are conducting a door-to-door survey in houses and other places, checking coolers, refrigerator trays, pots, empty tyres, boxes, and other items, and also sensitising people about the symptoms, causes, precautions, and treatment of dengue.
They said the health officials have asked people not to let water stagnate anywhere in and around their homes. They said if dengue fever occurs the patient should visit a government health facility where dengue tests and treatment are free.
