Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

In the face of a concerning surge in dengue cases, with 140 having been reported in the city so far, the health authorities have issued a stern advisory to residents, urging them to take proactive measures to check the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The authorities have sounded the alarm as a total of 281 residents were recently penalised for neglecting cleanliness at home, leading to the breeding of dengue larvae on their premises.

With the current season being a prime breeding time for mosquitoes that spread diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, health officials are emphasising the urgency of taking stringent action. The authorities stress that anyone experiencing fever symptoms should promptly seek medical attention at the nearby healthcare facility.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, the recommended confirmatory test for dengue is the ELISA test (Ns1/IgM). Fortunately, residents have access to free dengue testing facilities at various medical institutions across the city. These facilities are available at the Department of Virology, PGI: Department of Microbiology, GMCH-32; and the Department of Microbiology, GMSH-16; besides the civil hospitals located in Mani Majra and Sectors 22 & 45.

