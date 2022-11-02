Dengue sting in Mohali district 60% less severe than last year

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 1

The district this year recorded 60 per cent less cases of dengue than the year 2021.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur and district epidemiologist Shalinder Kaur said a total of 2,631 cases of dengue were reported from January 1 to October 31 last year, while 1,071 cases had been reported during the period this year.

The Civil Surgeon said a total of 2,260 dengue cases surfaced in the month of October 2021 alone while 551 were reported during the month this year. She added that a total of 111 cases had surfaced in the district in the first week of October, while 144 cases came to light during the second week, 180 in the third week and 52 in the fourth week, which showed a declining trend of the viral disease.

The health officials, however, urged people not to lower the guard against the vector-borne disease and take all precautions against it.

Notably, anti-dengue teams consisting of breeding checkers, multipurpose health workers and health supervisors have been on the job since March this year. The teams have visited 3,65,956 houses in the district so far. During these visits, larvae were found at 11,950 houses and 1,923 violators were issued challan. The Civil Surgeon said Balongi, Badmajra and Zirakpur were identified as high-risk areas where large-scale checking, fogging and awareness activities were being carried out.

The district epidemiologist said residents need to be vigilant and cautious during November and December too. She asked residents to not allow water to accumulate anywhere in their homes and surroundings.