Dengue surfaces early, Chandigarh sees 40 cases in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Dengue cases have started surfacing in the city early with 40 cases having been recorded in the past two months.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT, said: “This year, cases have been reported early due to timely monsoon. We are taking all necessary precautions to contain the spread of the vector-borne disease. Spraying and fogging operations are being done to cover all breeding places.”

City residents, public and private institutions are being challaned for not keeping their surroundings clean and dengue larvae have been detected in refrigerator trays, pots, tyres, etc.

As many as 7,638 notices and 97 show-cause notices have been served on those flouting the norms. Also, 139 challans have been issued to public institutions.

The worst dengue outbreak in the past four years was witnessed last year with 1,584 cases being reported, against an average of 300 cases every year since 2018.

The city has so far witnessed three deaths due to dengue this year, whereas no fatality had occurred due to the disease since 2015.

The outbreak last year was attributed to the region recording a delayed withdrawal of the south-west monsoon. Normally, the monsoon withdraws by the end of September. Last year, the date was extended to October 25.

Last year’s season was also marred by hospitals running out of beds for patients requiring medical intervention. The emergency wards of all three government hospitals in the city were full with patients reporting fever and requiring platelets.

3 deaths already this year against nil since 2015

1,584 cases reported in 2021, worst in 4 yrs

300 yearly case average witnessed since 2018

7,638 notices served, 139 challans issued