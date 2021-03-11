Dengue-wary civic body starts fogging in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 22

The local Municipal Corporation today started fogging mosquito repellent to protect residents from dengue.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu dispatched vehicles for fogging in four zones of the city and the areas falling under the MC.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Medical Health Officer Tamanna, along with officials of the MC and the Sanitation Department, were present.

The Mayor said mosquitoes were growing in large numbers and should be controlled to save people from the dangerous and deadly disease of dengue.

Jiti Sidhu requested the residents to keep their surroundings clean and not allow water to accumulate anywhere, particularly in coolers and flower pots. If some utensils were filled with water for birds and animals, these should be replaced daily with fresh water.

The Mayor said MC teams would visit houses to check breeding of larvae. They would challan the occupants of the house on finding larvae there, he added.

Mayor reviews road works in sector 79, 80

Mohali: Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu on Friday inspected road reconstruction works in Sector 79 and 80. He said the condition of roads in these new sectors was bad following which the MC passed funds for their reconstruction. He instructed MC officials to inspect the construction of these roads from time to time and complete the work before monsoon without compromising on the quality. TNS