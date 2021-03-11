Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Youths hurl stones at cars parked in the lot before fleeing

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

The police investigate the matter at the club.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Youths opened fire and vandalised more than six cars outside the Jungle Bar night club in Kalagram late Friday night. Eyewitnesses said six unidentified youths tried to gain entry to a private party in the club but were stopped by security personnel.

Tamazara Club violates orders

The police have booked Anil Kumar Budhiraja (43), owner of the Tamazara Club night club in Industrial Area, Phase 1, and its manager Rattan Chand for violating the orders of the Administration by opening the club beyond the permissible time limit on Friday. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

The youths hurled stones at the cars parked in the lot before fleeing, said persons attending the party. There was panic in the area and some of the youths attending the party fled the spot after the incident.

The police reached the spot and tried to contact the management of the club. They were verifying whether shots were fired and how many weapons were carried by the group.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh said the police were investigating the matter. The manager of the club, security guards and bouncers had been questioned in this regard. The police were scanning the CCTV footage of the club to identify the miscreants. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The eyewitnesses said when the police reached the spot, the lights of the club were switched off.

Sources said the police took down the details of several persons who attended the private party at the club.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

2
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

3
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

4
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

5
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

6
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

7
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

8
Nation

Moosewala murder shows underworld gunning for targets beyond Mumbai: DRI ex-chief

9
Amritsar

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

10
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum

Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

RWAs join hands with civic body for garbage segregation

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Vaccination camp