Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Youths opened fire and vandalised more than six cars outside the Jungle Bar night club in Kalagram late Friday night. Eyewitnesses said six unidentified youths tried to gain entry to a private party in the club but were stopped by security personnel.

Tamazara Club violates orders The police have booked Anil Kumar Budhiraja (43), owner of the Tamazara Club night club in Industrial Area, Phase 1, and its manager Rattan Chand for violating the orders of the Administration by opening the club beyond the permissible time limit on Friday. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.

The youths hurled stones at the cars parked in the lot before fleeing, said persons attending the party. There was panic in the area and some of the youths attending the party fled the spot after the incident.

The police reached the spot and tried to contact the management of the club. They were verifying whether shots were fired and how many weapons were carried by the group.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh said the police were investigating the matter. The manager of the club, security guards and bouncers had been questioned in this regard. The police were scanning the CCTV footage of the club to identify the miscreants. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The eyewitnesses said when the police reached the spot, the lights of the club were switched off.

Sources said the police took down the details of several persons who attended the private party at the club.