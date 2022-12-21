Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; Flight from Delhi cancelled

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 21

Foggy conditions continued to disrupt SBSI Airport schedule for the second day on Wednesday. Most of the late night flights and early morning flights have been delayed due to poor visibility.

Only one flight, from Mumbai, has taken off from the airport since morning. However, the flights from Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad have landed late.

One flight from Delhi has been cancelled. The runway visibility is likely to improve in the daytime.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21 due to foggy weather.

The closing time of the schools will remain the same, he said. At present, schools start at 9 am and close at 3 pm.

Dense fog is being witnessed in most parts of the state.