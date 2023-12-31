Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 31

As many as 10 flights were cancelled due to dense fog and low visibility at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport, Chandigarh, on Sunday.

On Saturday, 16 flights were cancelled while two others were diverted to Delhi as dense fog continued to cause inconvenience to flyers.

