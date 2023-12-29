Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport, 14 flights cancelled

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 29

As many as 14 flights, including nine departures and five arrivals, were cancelled due to dense fog and low visibility at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, on Friday.

Most of the flights were two to three hours behind the schedule for most part of the day. There was no flight arrival or departure till 10 am at the airport as the runway visibility was reduced to 50 m early in the morning. The first flight, from Chandigarh to Lucknow, managed to take off at 10.10 am, after which flight operations started normalising.

This was the second day in a row that the flight schedule was disrupted due to fog and low visibility.

