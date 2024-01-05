 Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days

A cyclist rides through dense fog in Chandigarh on Thursday evening. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Chandigarh, January 4

Brace for very dense fog for five days in the tricity.

As per the latest forecast by the Weather Department, the tricity is expected to experience dense to very dense fog from January 5 to 9. Till yesterday, the forecast was of moderate to dense fog. There will be partly cloudy conditions on the subsequent two days and mainly clear sky thereafter.

The tricity witnessed very dense fog today. It fell to minimum 25m between 5:30 am and 8:30 am, giving tough time to school students and office-goers. The visibility for most part of the day remained between 50m and 200m.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature today slightly fell to 16.4 °C from 17.1 °C recorded yesterday. It is two degrees below normal. The night temperature dropped further to 5.7 °C from to 8.7 °C reported yesterday. It is a notch less than normal temperature. As per the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to increase to up to 19 °C by January 9 whereas the minimum is expected to remain between 7 °C and 9 °C. — TNS

Fog grounds Pune flight, delays 38

  • The early morning flight from Pune was cancelled while 38 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility at the SBSI Airport on Thursday.
  • Most flights were late by two to three hours. Only 10 flights, four departures and six arrivals were on time till 6:30 pm.
  • The arrival of the Dubai-Chandigarh flight was on time at 3 pm, but it departed late by 25 minutes at 4:31 pm.
  • The arrival and departure of the Leh flight was on time.
  • Seven morning flights have been cancelled for Friday.
